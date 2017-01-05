Nicki Minaj Has Confirmed Her Relationship Status

Amid much speculation and leaks from different sources, Nicki Minaj has officially confirmed her split from MMG rapper Meek Mill.

The Pink Print femcee announced via Twitter that she is now single and has redirected her focus.

"To confirm, yes, I am single," she said in the tweet. "Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love you."

Buzz of a possible quits between Nicki and Meek sprung in December 2016 when Meek mysteriously deleted his Instagram account and Nicki posted a few quotes that were foreboding of a breakup. Though neither had confirmed it yet, the Dreamchasers founder made a bewildering move thereafter with a photo of a woman's backside in bed that many alleged was not Nicki's. And after the two rung in the New Year in the same city of Miami but at different venues, the breakup rumors only escalated.

Nicki and Meek's relationship ends after two years.

See her confirmation of the split below.