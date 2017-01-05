Of Course, People Are Already Shooting Their Shots for Nicki Minaj

But just as they say — shoot for the stars! And just as Nicki Lewinsky said in February 2016 , it’s definitely going down in her DMs.

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Nicki Minaj announced her singlehood after a breakup with Meek Mill , and it seems there’s a couple of people itching for their turn next in line.

Soulja Boy, who might we add doesn’t need any more controversy at this point, made sure to slide his application in first. Sharing moments of him and Nicki at Hot 97’s 2015 Summer Jam, SB happily hugs the Pink Print femcee in the now-deleted on stage flicks shared to his Instagram and captioned them with his frequented smiling devil-faced emojis. Not to mention his “God is good” tweet that may or may not have been in regard to the Omeeka split and was coincidentally posted around the same time as news of the breakup.

“I love you [Nicki Minaj],” he captioned the other photo.

Later, Lil Duval tried his hand in her DMs. Considering his knack for comedic reliefs, we’re not sure whether the comedian really did slide through or was just doing it for the ‘Gram. Either way, he made sure to add to her public commentary anyway with a “Check your DM” comment under one of her Instagram photos.

And what would a handful of anxious bachelors ready for Ms. Minaj be without a Brooklyn Nets baller, right? Well, Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets’ point guard, threw his shot fairly inbounds for the Queens native.

“I know Nicki Minaj is from New York,” he tweeted. “Is she a Nets fan?”

We don’t know about that. But one thing’s for sure — Nicki’s inbox is undeniably fat with “Hey, Big Head” DM requests by now.

