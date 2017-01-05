Soulja Boy May Be Taking Things a Bit Too Far With Chris Brown

But what Chris Breezy won’t agree to is Soulja Boy’s Twitter fingers throwing his 2-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, into the mix.

The main event that is Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s boxing match is fast approaching, with the two finally agreeing to settle their differences “like men.”

Early Thursday morning (Jan. 5), after a previous long day of training and gearing for the Floyd Mayweather-endorsed fight, Soulja Boy tweeted a provoking message regarding little Royalty and her mother, Nia Guzman.

“Chilled with Royalty and Nia at Floyd’s house,” Soulja tweeted, complete with a smiling devil-faced emoji. The tweet came on the heels of Guzman posting a photo of Royalty with tags to Floyd Mayweather and his “The Money Team” brand. However, the social media shade is only adding insult to injury and increasing the tension between the two men and Breezy swiftly warned Soulja that any mention of his daughter is a step beyond the boxing ring.

“We gonna set up this fight, it’s gonna be professional, you can do all of that,” he said in the video. “But one thing you gotta stop doing my n**ga, I’m gonna be real with you: stop bringing my daughter into this my n**ga. Stop saying s**t about my f**king daughter.”

Breezy went on to explain that he would play fair with setting up the professional fight, but it’s in Soulja’s best interest not to take it any further than that.

“This not no f**king game, my n**ga,” he continued. “Stop talking about my daughter, bro. Real gangstas and street n****s know, No. 1 rule: no girls, no daughters, no kids. You a b***h my n***a. Stop.”

In the meantime, the rest of boxing’s major players are placing their bids on the fight. With the undefeated boxing dominator Floyd in Soulja’s corner and four-weight world champion Adrien Broner in Breezy’s, the match is lining up to be the event of a lifetime. Soulja has even changed his Twitter handle's default photo to the promotional flyer for the fight.

Fight party invites, anyone?

See Soulja’s tweets regarding young Royalty, Breezy’s cautionary message to Soulja and who’s coaching who for the one-on-one boxing showdown slated for March below.