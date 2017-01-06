If You Thought About Coming For LaTavia Roberson Of Destiny's Child, Don’t

But in case anyone was confused, that certainly doesn’t mean the ladies don’t deserve their just due.

It’s no secret that the former R&B ladies group Destiny’s Child went through some drastic changes over the years, namely those which saw two of the original members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett leaving the group.



Roberson made sure to remind everyone of just that when a Twitter user posted a throwback photo of the Grammy-Award winning girl clique. Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Luckett, and Roberson are donned in all gold for the classic group flick—a perfect moment of R&B nostalgia. When a user retweets the photo with some insulting commentary, however, Roberson is swift to clapback with the classiness.

“Look who it is, Dust 1 and Dust 2,” the user said, tagging both Roberson and Luckett in the tweet.

“I also got a Grammy 1 and Grammy 2,” she poked back. “Bye, Dusty.”

According to the former R&B singer’s Twitter, she seems to be prancing gloriously on her book release trail for, “I Am LaTavia.” By way of her frequent throwback photo shares of the venerated girl group, from magazine shoots to childhood birthday parties, she seems to be keeping the positivity vibes flowing high.

We suggest everyone else does, too.

Check out her classy comeback in the post below.