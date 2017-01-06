Meek Mill Has More to Say After Breakup With Nicki Minaj...

But considering her now-former boyfriend Meek Mill’s propensity for petty via social media, he doesn’t seem too shaken up about their parting either.

Nicki Minaj’s breakup announcement nearly broke Twitter on Thursday (Jan.5) when she tweeted her newly single status and confirmed that fans should be prepared to receive new music from her soon.

His latest breach of silence on the breakup buzz comes in the form of commentary on an Instagram post regarding all of the men who were chatting about Meek and Nicki’s former relationship. The photo shows a feminine Peter Griffin, from the adult-animated series Family Guy, as he chats on the phone and casually admires his long, pink fingernails. The caption above the meme reads, “How y’all n**gas look talking about Meek and Nicki’s relationship!”

Meek must have seconded the thoughts, as he commented thereafter with, “2017 sh**,” complete with a laughing-face emoji.

Sans social media, a recent video of Meek partying with his entourage has also surfaced recently. Normally, there wouldn't be anything unusual about the Dreamchasers rapper linking up with his crew in such a celebratory atmosphere — that is, unless they’re all jamming out to a hit single from Meek’s rap (and Omeeka relationship) arch nemesis, Drake. As “One Dance” plays in the background, Meek and his surrounding crew buoyantly dance and celebrate for the camera.

Though he has yet to back Nicki’s confirmation of the split, his shady Instagram post that came on the heels of her Twitter announcement pretty much sufficed.

Let’s hope the “All Eyes on You” rapper can play nice with Nicki despite the tense circumstances.

See how Meek is feeling after the two-year relationship in the posts below.