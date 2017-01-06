There's Now a College Course Available for OutKast Fans

As reported , Savannah's Armstrong State University is now offering a course inspired by the careers of André 3000 and Big Boi .

While music fans studying at Rutgers University already have the opportunity to study none other than Beyoncé for college credit, another university is taking notes from popular culture and weaving it into its available courses.

Languages, literature and philosophy professor Regina Bradley will be leading the course, titled "OutKast and the Rise of the Hip-Hop South."

According to Bradley, the upper-level English course will focus on how the group's "ideas about the South and southernness seep into other Southern writers."

"My areas of interest are African-American literature and popular culture," the Georgia native and Ph.D. holder said. "I try to find ways to connect those… Often, students get most of their information, their outlook from how they engage in popular culture."

Elaborating further, Bradley explains that the course will also explore OutKast's music in a contemporary context, such as how #BlackLivesMatter comes into play, and is open to all students, regardless of one's previous knowledge of the duo.

"For the folks who are just as in love with OutKast as I am, I also want them to feel like they can contribute to the class — that’s particularly important," she adds. "I also don’t want to overlook or shun the folks who aren’t familiar with hip-hop at all. I'm pretty sure I have a couple of folks in there who have no clue who OutKast is or don’t listen to hip-hop at all, which is why they’re there — they want to learn something different."

Sounds like once the end of the semester rolls around, the lucky students enrolled in this course most likely won't procrastinate the final paper.