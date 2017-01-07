Chris Brown Has Been Banned For Life From The Gym

As reported , the R&B singer went ballistic on a gym manager after she approached him and his group of friends, noticing that they were acting disrespectful.

Chris Brown found himself getting a bit heated while working out in New York City earlier today (Jan. 7).

According to TMZ, Breezy was working out at a Lifetime Fitness Center in NY when he was asked to leave for disruptive behavior, including being loud and cussing.

Following being asked to leave, Breezy allegedly lost it on the employee, even reportedly spitting on his way out the door.

As a result of this altercation, reps for the company have shared that the singer is now banned from all of the company's 100 locations - for life.

Hopefully Breezy will be better able to channel his anger when in the ring later this month, as the singer is set to participate in a celebrity boxing match against Soulja Boy.