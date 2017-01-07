DMX Will Release His First Album In Over a Decade This Year

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Ever since being found unconscious outside in a parking lot last year, DMX has been counting his blessings.
While the veteran New York rapper has since recovered from that terrifying incident and even thanked the police officers who saved his life, DMX is now ready to get back into the studio and back to business, a decade after the release of his last album.
Fellow Ruff Ryders member and long-time collaborator Swizz Beatz was the first to make the announcement that DMX will be releasing an album this year.
DMX's comeback album, his first in 10 years, is rumored to feature guests such as Dr. Dre and Kanye West.
In a post on Instagram, Swizz Beatz confirms the news and shares the possible album art, writing, "2017 I hope you're ready !!!!!!!! RR 4 Life."
Welcome back, X!
Take a look at the announcement below.
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bacardi)
