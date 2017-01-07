Lil Wayne Reportedly Denies Birdman's Claim 'Tha Carter V' Will Be Released

However, although Birdman recently shared that Tha Carter V is "definitely coming out," Weezy has since come forward to set the record straight.

Lil Wayne fans recently were served up a bit of optimism , with the news that 2017 would be chockfull of new music from the rapper, including the long lost Tha Carter V album.

According to TMZ, Lil Wayne's highly anticipated album is far from seeing the light of day, at least not until his hefty lawsuit against Birdman is settled.

A source shared with TMZ that Birdman is "full of s**t" for saying that the album will "definitely be coming out."

Looks like the back and forth continues, and we have no choice but to continue being patient. In the meantime, however, we do have three other confirmed projects from Weezy to look forward to -- at least if Mack Maine keeps his word.