Pharrell Williams Welcomes Triplets With Wife Helen Lasichanh

According to Vanity Fair , hip-hop entertainment mogul and Billionaire Boys Club founder Pharrell Williams is sitting on a billion more cloud nines after he and wife Helen Lasichanh have reportedly welcomed the pitter patter of three tiny pairs of feet.



The “Happy” rap star and Lasichanh adds the trio to their family tree beside their 8-year-old son, Rocket Ayer.

Vanity Fair also reports that the 36-year-old model gave birth to the triplets early in January, but no information on the sex or names of the babies have been revealed. When the couple originally debuted Lasichanh’s baby bump in September 2016, we might not have guessed that she had been harboring the joy of three new lives. While no one from Pharrell or Lasichanh’s team have confirmed details, the site also reported that a representative said she and her babies were “healthy and happy.”

And since Pharrell opened his defense on love in late December that “there is no room in this world for any kind of prejudice,” following Kim Burrell’s controversial LGBTQ commentary, it’s apparent now that he’s been making room instead for something more precious.

Congratulations, Williams family!