Migos Has a Message for Lady Gaga About This Year's Super Bowl

And from the praise and rave reviews the trio have received thus far, they might have a spot at the top of Billboard’s 200 chart with possibly their first No. 1 album to date. Now, Quavo , Takeoff and Offset (and 60,000 fans worth of petitioners ) believe it’s time they send their electrifying wave through for a culture shock at this year’s Super Bowl.

Just two months into the new year and Migos is already having a golden year thanks to the release of their second studio album, Culture .

TMZ caught up with the rap group on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and got straight to the point when one of the reporters asked them if they had plans for a surprise appearance at the annual football championship game.

“Ay man, who knows, man. Whenever the phone call [comes],” Quavo said. Following up his answer, Takeoff responded with a swift, “Dat way.”

Offset, however, chimed in to remind everyone that instead of replacing Lady Gaga, which the petition for the hip-hop group demands, they would be interested in joining her for the halftime performance instead. Giving a blunt cold shoulder to another TMZ correspondent’s question as to whether anyone from the NFL or Lady Gaga’s team has reached out, Quavo stepped up yet again.

“You know, Migos in the building,” he said with a smile, “Culture album out right now.”

Such an appearance would be more than fitting considering that the Atlanta Falcons will be matching up in the game and all three of the rap stars are Georgia natives themselves. Switching the subject after a fit of laughter, the “Bad and Boujee” rappers did reveal that fans could catch them at the 6 God Drake’s pop-up shop in Houston. And of course they couldn’t forget to remind us of one of their “spend it all” lyrics for the appearance, flashing what they said was two stacks of cash comprised of $100,000 each.

Keep an eye out, Migos fans.

