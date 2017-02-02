Rihanna Congratulates Beyoncé, Answers Whether a Baby Is in Her Future

But when one of her Rihanna Navy fans slid by the photo to pull some plans for mommyhood out of RiRi, she smoothly shut it down with the quickness.

Roc Nation’s Bajan songstress Rihanna was among the many people sharing their blessings to the Carters after Beyoncé upgraded her mommy status with a new pregnancy announcement.

Sharing her congratulations for Queen Bey and Jay Z, the ANTI singer reposted the photo of Bey that flipped the internet upside down on Wednesday (Feb. 1). One fan, however, took it as an opportunity to ask RiRi to bless her fans with similar news — and soon. After more commenters caught wind of a like from RiRi on the question, another fan jumped in and called dibs for a special role in the nonexistent baby’s life.

“A mini badgalriri #goals!,” she wrote, tagging Rihanna. “I call godmother!”

To make sure there wasn’t any confusion left, however, she couldn’t let her fans believe that an accidental liking of the photo was any more than what it looked like.

“Girl that was an accident!,” she replied. “Leave my [kitty] in peace!”

Sorry, Rihanna Navy, there's no pitter patter of little RiRi feet this way just yet.

Check out how to shut down baby rumors Rihanna-style in the post below.