Nearly 2 Weeks After Defending Chrisette Michele, Lil' Mo Was Fired

However, as Lil' Mo has learned the hard way, defending her friend's career-hindering decision did not come without consequence for her either.

Now that we are two weeks into Donald Trump 's presidency and the focus has shifted onto what controversial executive order he's signed next, conversations regarding Chrisette Michele 's decision to perform at the inauguration have since dwindled down.

As reported, just two weeks after Lil' Mo gave a tearful interview sticking up for Michele, the "Superwoman" singer has now been fired from her hosting gig at radio station 93.9 WKYS.

Lil' Mo worked for the station for one year, and according to a leaked inter-office memo, today (Feb. 3) was her last day on the job.

While the leaked email does not directly explain why she was fired, considering her defense of Michele was not received well and the situation also cost her friend some professional opportunities, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to put two and two together.

In the comments section on an Instagram post discussing the news, Lil' Mo confirms the situation, referring to her departure from the station as a "relief," with many supporting her, saying that when "one door closes, several will open."

While Lil' Mo nor the station have confirmed the reason behind her being let go, it appears she isn't letting the situation bring her down.

Take a look at the alleged leaked email confirming the news Lil' Mo was let go below.