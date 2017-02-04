Drake Shares Exactly How He Feels About Donald Glover

In a new Instagram post , Drake revealed that he not only has been spending time with Donald Glover , he also holds him in very high regard.

We might have a new bromance on our hands.

Taking to Instagram, the 6 God snapped a flick of producer Nineteen85 and the artist also fondly known as Childish Gambino, referring to them both as "very inspiring humans."

Despite the lack of details regarding why exactly the three musicians were hanging out, many fans are freaking out over the possibility of a new collaboration, even wondering if such an epic collaboration could appear in time to make the cut for Drake's forthcoming More Life playlist.

Considering the playlist project is set to be released sometime this month and isn't married to a specific deadline, the three definitely have time to pull off the surprise.

Regardless of if the group was just casually hanging out or working on new music together, Drizzy's fans are definitely speaking such a collaboration into existence, manifesting just how fire the track would be.

Take a look at Drake sharing exactly how he feels about the VIEWS producer and of course, Donald Glover, in the post below.