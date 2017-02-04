Missy Elliott Is Gearing Up to Make an Epic Comeback This Year

Recently debuting a new visual for her latest track, "I'm Better," the legendary producer and rapper is carefully and consciously breaking her hiatus from releasing solo music, and not only that, is also teasing a brand new documentary focusing on her multifaceted and trailblazing career.

Missy Elliott is working her way back into our hearts and the spotlight alike this year.

While details remain vague at this time, it's clear that Elliott is gearing up to have quite the epic comeback this year.

After releasing the music video for "I'm Better," the iconic recording artist also shared the first trailer teasing her forthcoming documentary.

The 85-second trailer is packed full of cameos, including from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Pharrell and music industry executive Sylvia Rhone. Also appearing in the trailer is her former manager and the creator of Love & Hip-Hop, Mona Scott-Young, and video director Dave Meyers.

While a release date is yet to be announced, it's safe to say it'll be out sooner rather than later this year.

View the first look of Missy Elliott's new documentary in the promotional clip below.