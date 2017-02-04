Report: Nicki Minaj's Brother Rejects Plea Deal in Felony Rape Case

He was indicted on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, charges that could potentially result in a prison sentence ranging from 15 years to life if convicted. According to a recent report , Maraj has allegedly turned down two plea deals and is scheduled to stand trial.

Back in 2015, Nicki Minaj 's brother, Jelani Maraj , was arrested after being accused of unlawfully engaging in a sexual act with an underage girl.

According to the report, Minaj's brother has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been released on $100,000 bond. It has also been reported that she has been paying for his defense, as well as previously put up two of her own homes as collateral to keep her oldest brother out of jail leading up to his trial.

The fact that Maraj has decided to have his day in court means that the 12-year-old alleged victim may have to face him in court and testify about the events in question. The victim previously has alleged that she was repeatedly raped and sodomized over the course of an eight month period.

“He is choosing to go to trial because he is not guilty of these allegations and has faith in our system of justice,” Maraj's new lawyer, David Schwartz, shared exclusively with Bossip.

According to the report, the pre-trial hearings will begin in less than two weeks. More on this story as it develops.