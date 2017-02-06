One Rapper Is Ready to Defend Lil Wayne Against Kodak Black

While one could argue that a beef doesn't exist if one party doesn't fully engage, Kodak Black is still headstrong on dissing the iconic emcee , so much so that Hurricane Chris has taken to social media to warn the instigating rapper that he won't stand for any more Weezy slander.

Although Lil Wayne himself has barely acknowledged the fact that Kodak Black wants to fight him , save for laughing at him , yet another rapper has come forward to thicken the plot and stick up for Weezy, a move that Tory Lanez also recently made .

The Louisiana-born rapper recently posted a photo of him and Lil Wayne on Facebook, with both men holding up their middle fingers, and in the caption wrote a warning message directed at Kodak Black.

"F**k Kodak Black," Hurricane Chris writes. "Tell em fight me! I am my brothers keeper. 5150. #HurricaneChrisSaidDat #KodakBlackAH."

Such a post likely will result in more back and forth, and with more players involved, perhaps Wayne will be bothered to clap back in a more serious way this time around.

Something tells us Kodak Black won't stop until Weezy agrees to box it out, though...

Take a look at Hurricane Chris's message to Kodak Black in the post below.