Marquise Jackson Aims Diss Track at His Father, 50 Cent

But now that Marquise, who is reportedly building a hip-hop career, has debuted a diss track against his father as the first introduction into the rap game, that hope is sadly dimming.

After a few years of Brookyn’s gritty rap star turned businessman 50 Cent publicly being on the outs with his eldest son, Marquise Jackson , we hoped that 2017 might bring about change for the father and son.

Titled “Different,” the 19-year-old raps over an infectious beat with a New York rhythm that would probably resonate to the sound taste of 50 Cent himself. With not even a whole 30 seconds into the track, Marquise builds up to a jab at his father with, “Starting to think n**gas is the ones that’s out here catching their parent.”

Continuing the shots, he makes a direct request for 50 to stay silent on mentioning each other in the streets as well.

“Why so serious? Keep my name out your mouth, I’ll do the same/ Hear you want a cookie, man I feel like I’m Dame.”

As if the tension wasn’t thick enough, the aspiring rapper pulled a strategic move with the single as well, releasing it on the 14th anniversary of Fif’s best-selling album to date, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The project was also adapted into a film by the same title, which is where we were first introduced to the story of Marquise Jackson from the time he was only an infant. But with turmoil boiling between 50 and Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, he and Fif’s relationship took a turn for the worse — namely, in a text message catastrophe where some harsh words were exchanged.

“It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise shared with Rap-Up during an interview. With regard to one of the track’s most gloomiest lines, “Lost my father, he’s still alive,” he said that he’d felt Fif’s presence in his life was lacking.

“He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened. For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero. He’s on television, he does this, he does this, he would take me to school. It was like having a father who’s Superman, more or less. But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That’s what happened with me and my father. He’s still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.”

Now that he’s all grown up, Marquise and his father’s rocky relationship has been an ongoing unfortunate chapter of his young adulthood, and he’s dishing it all out on the nearly three-minute long single.

Press play on “Different” below.