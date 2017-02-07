Beyoncé Might Have Another Huge Surprise for Us This Spring

According to TMZ , not only is she still on for Coachella while pregnant with twins, but she’s grabbing two major acts for her set at the music festival as well.

If there’s nothing else to bet on when it comes to Beyoncé , you can bet your last dollar that she’ll always be a woman of her word.

A source has revealed that, despite Coachella’s organizers being stumped after her pregnancy announcement, Queen Bey hadn’t even considered subtracting herself from the festival’s performance roster after all, TMZ reports.

In fact, the source allegedly shared, she’s adding a couple of names to her set instead, as two unnamed stars will be joining her onstage. Though there’s still no word as to who these two surprise guests might be, TMZ has also reported a few hints: one of them is from Jay Z’s Roc Nation empire and the other has a fairly close relationship to Bey.

Because the Lemonade songstress will also reportedly be attending the Grammys with the twins in tummy tow, she may have figured that it’s only right to grace the stage just two months later as well. And since her husband, Jay Z, has an inventory of Roc Nation artists bulging with talent, we know Queen Bey’s assisted stage performance will be another stellar one for the books.

What’s your best guess, BeyHive?