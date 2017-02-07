Big Sean Speaks About Going Off on the Money-Throwing Fan

Over the weekend, news broke that the Roc Nation recording artist had an unfortunate interruption during a performance in Las Vegas, even going so far as to yell at a fan who had been disrespecting him. However, it appears as though the video that has since made viral rounds online didn't fully capture what was really angering the emcee, and he's since taken a moment to address the situation.

Big Sean is currently busy promoting the release of his third album, I Decided , and so far during the celebrations, one situation has gotten out of hand.

Big Sean recently stepped into the comments section of a post on Instagram that had shared the video footage of him yelling at a fan in attendance, going on to clarify exactly who he was hollering at and why.

"This wasn't even directed at the dude in this video," Big Sean wrote regarding the video clip filmed by someone in the back of the club. "It was a old n***a super close to the stage, throwin money at me n my fans on some disrespectful s**t. Idgaf about somebody in the back of the club."

He then goes on to clarify that what had caught his eye was actually someone right in front of him, who also happened to be throwing money at him.

"The other dude u can't see in this video was the one affecting the show," he concludes. "I cant let a person disrespect me, my fans n my show like that."

Looks like regardless of how you spin it, it all comes down to this: put some respek on Big Sean's name and definitely don't throw money at him during his shows. Regardless of where you may be in the venue, it's just not cool and isn't going to fly. Sorry he ain't sorry.

Take a look at Big Sean addressing the situation in the screen grab below, and see the original video here.​