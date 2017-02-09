Jim Jones Gets Emotional Talking About His Relationship With Cam'Ron

Just yesterday (Feb. 8) the unpredictable news broke that the rapper has officially signed a deal with Jay Z 's Roc Nation, further proving that despite having over a decades' worth of harsh feelings towards one another, there's no better time than the present to start over fresh. Naturally, things have been a bit emotional for the original Dipset member this week.

While celebrating his new chapter, Jim Jones dropped by Hot 97 to speak with Funkmaster Flex, and during their conversation, the pair covered a lot of ground.

During the lengthy conversation, Jones's relationship with Cam'Ron came up, and while reflecting on how deep their bond runs, the recent Roc Nation signee found himself tearing up.

At the 15:30 minute mark in the clip below, Jones talks about his friendship with Cam around the time that Dipset began making serious waves in the music industry, going on to add that he knew he was the most important member of the group, even going as far as to say he did everything in his power to protect him, to make sure he was "untouchable."

However, the feeling wasn't necessarily mutual at that time, with Jones tearing up while reflecting on a fight that went down at Rucker Park, explaining that Cam'Ron didn't have his back in that situation.

"There’s never been a time when I backed down from any situation in this world, except God," Jones says, while getting emotional. "And I’ve been up against 20, 30 deep by myself when n****s left me by myself. And I escaped those situations and still come back and give n****s high-five."

He then segues into discussing the time where he got into some trouble for firing his gun in order to protect Cam.

"When I was on trial, and n****s told me I need to take the plea. What plea? We don’t take pleas, n***a," Jones reflects. "And by the grace of God, the trial gets dismissed ‘cuz they couldn’t find enough evidence."

While he has shown utmost loyalty to Killa Cam over the year, his relationship with Max B is essentially the opposite at this point, with the two having ongoing beef since 2007.

"He could die where he stands, but I ain’t got time to talk about a person in jail," Jones says, after an hour into the radio session. "You violate me a certain type of way, that’s for life… Let’s see how long it takes for him to come out. If he comes out and I’m still into it, I’mma bust his ass."

Talk about intense. Check out Jim Jones getting in his feelings a little bit and keeping it 100 with Funk Flex in the interview clip below.