Adele is the Realest For Starting Her George Michael Tribute Over

But after she stopped midway through her performance to refresh her rendition of Michael’s “Fastlove,” she may have felt it eventful for all of the wrong reasons.

After British singer and songwriter Adele was tasked with tributary duties to the late and great George Michael at the 2017 Grammys, it was bound to be one of the most memorable performances of the night.



A few minutes into her solo, Adele seemed to be flowing pretty steadily before stopping the instrumentals and apologizing to the audience and television crew.

“Wait, I’m sorry,” she said after ceasing the band. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?”

Displaying her frustration for what she felt wasn’t a substantial enough performance for Michael, she returned to the mic and blew the audience away with renewed vocals as she finished out the song. Of course, she was met with a roaring applause for the decision and after the tribute concluded. Everyone from Rihanna, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Halsey gave their approval from the audience as well, praising and encouraging her as she continued. Even Nicki Minaj, who wasn't able to attend the awards, shared a congratulatory post for Adele in light of her stage hiccup.

But despite everyone else’s admiration for the “Hello” singer’s perfectionist approach, the songstress welled with emotions and tears in what appeared to be a disappointing upset for her.

Check out Adele’s mid-performance halt and what fans had to say below.