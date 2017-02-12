Adele is the Realest For Starting Her George Michael Tribute Over

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
After British singer and songwriter Adele was tasked with tributary duties to the late and great George Michael at the 2017 Grammys, it was bound to be one of the most memorable performances of the night.
But after she stopped midway through her performance to refresh her rendition of Michael’s “Fastlove,” she may have felt it eventful for all of the wrong reasons.
A few minutes into her solo, Adele seemed to be flowing pretty steadily before stopping the instrumentals and apologizing to the audience and television crew.
“Wait, I’m sorry,” she said after ceasing the band. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?”
Displaying her frustration for what she felt wasn’t a substantial enough performance for Michael, she returned to the mic and blew the audience away with renewed vocals as she finished out the song. Of course, she was met with a roaring applause for the decision and after the tribute concluded. Everyone from Rihanna, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Halsey gave their approval from the audience as well, praising and encouraging her as she continued. Even Nicki Minaj, who wasn't able to attend the awards, shared a congratulatory post for Adele in light of her stage hiccup.
But despite everyone else’s admiration for the “Hello” singer’s perfectionist approach, the songstress welled with emotions and tears in what appeared to be a disappointing upset for her.
Check out Adele’s mid-performance halt and what fans had to say below.
i love Adele for this #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/AGZ30QYs7l— Typical Girl (@femaIestweets) February 13, 2017
Beautiful @adele beautiful 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #grammys pic.twitter.com/15wgWaL9Fl— Heisel Mora (@MCHeisel) February 13, 2017
#GRAMMYs: @Adele gets standing ovation for George Michael tribute https://t.co/ruIyRemXev pic.twitter.com/iOyiZYTipr— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017
Halsey applauding @Adele for her beautiful tribute performance for George Michael #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/X6X7eB3zQv— Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsider) February 13, 2017
Only @Adele could mess up and restart a song on live tv and make it the moment of the night! Amazing. Pro move and what makes u u!— Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) February 13, 2017
#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
COMMENTS