The Grammys Thought Shirley Caesar And CeCe Winans Were The Same Person

The Grammys is bound to mess something up–but usually that’s a matter of opinion. This year, however, the Recording Academy failed to properly vet the video montage for the Lifetime Achievement Awards. In a misstep the Internet would not let them live down, the telecast included its annual roll call of the coveted award’s recipients, and confused Shirley Caesar with CeCe Winans :

Caesar, who won 2016 with the #UNameItChallenge, was the honoree. But the video montage ran a clip of CeCe Winans. To add insult to injury, the montage also spelled the 78-year-old famed gospel singer’s name wrong. And just like any good fail on national television, Twitter proceeded to drag the Grammys. Why? Because that’s what Twitter does.



Ladies and gentlemen, here’s your daily reminder that all Black folks don’t look the same. Peep Twitter pulling the Grammys’ card below: