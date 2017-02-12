The Grammys Thought Shirley Caesar And CeCe Winans Were The Same Person

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
The Grammys is bound to mess something up–but usually that’s a matter of opinion.
This year, however, the Recording Academy failed to properly vet the video montage for the Lifetime Achievement Awards. In a misstep the Internet would not let them live down, the telecast included its annual roll call of the coveted award’s recipients, and confused Shirley Caesar with CeCe Winans:
That was CECE WINANS though! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RU3mv1lNOR— TinaTinaTina Turner (@NaeDee) February 13, 2017
Caesar, who won 2016 with the #UNameItChallenge, was the honoree. But the video montage ran a clip of CeCe Winans. To add insult to injury, the montage also spelled the 78-year-old famed gospel singer’s name wrong. And just like any good fail on national television, Twitter proceeded to drag the Grammys. Why? Because that’s what Twitter does.
Ladies and gentlemen, here’s your daily reminder that all Black folks don’t look the same. Peep Twitter pulling the Grammys’ card below:
CeCe Winans is NOT Shirley Ceasar... Got damnit #GRAMMYs— Mr. October (@ALCHEMIST1906) February 13, 2017
Gospel music has already taken MANY back seats at the #GRAMMYs. Mistaking Shirley Caesar for CeCe Winans is icing on the cake. Unacceptable.— O'Neil Gerald (@oneilgerald_) February 13, 2017
Shirley Caesar got beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes, and disrespected! This is Cece. Shame on you, @RecordingAcad. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/evET8ZE7uH— Grant Jenkins (@JGrantJenkins) February 13, 2017
Did the #GRAMMYs highlight Shirley Caesar's Lifetime Achievement Award with a video of CeCe Winans? #WeDontAllLookAlike pic.twitter.com/V9ci7YMwqZ— ebroji app is Lit! (@ebrojiapp) February 13, 2017
