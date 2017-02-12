Bruno Mars Passed The Test of Honoring Prince With Flying Colors

For the past 24 hours, the Internet has been buzzing with speculations about who would do the honors of celebrating the iconic artist with a tribute performance. And for once, the rumors were correct.

The most anticipated performance of the biggest night in music has come and gone, and most importantly, didn’t disappoint: The Grammys' tribute to Prince .



Prince’s tribute kicked off with a nostalgic jaunt down memory lane, as The Time, the pop-funk band Prince recruited under Warner Bros. as an outlet to curate more sounds while he ventured into various genres and styles in his own career. Transporting audiences to Minneapolis in 1985, The Time’s frontman Morris Day said to the crowd, “If you love Prince make some noise,” to which everyone roared with praise. The band then performed “Jungle Love,” which was written by Prince himself and "The Bird,” which was featured in Purple Rain.

The tribute continued on with equal parts pop and soul funkateer Bruno Mars, who truly committed to putting on show that Prince would commend. Rocking a purple sequinned suit complete with Prince’s signature ruffled white dress shirt and eyeliner, Mars brought Prince’s legacy to life with “Let’s Go Crazy.” He even flaunted his versatility as an artist by grabbing an electric guitar and surprising all with his handiwork. To put it simply, Prince would certainly give these guys ten across the board.

Press play on the video below and relive the tribute again.