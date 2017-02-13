Drake's Grammys Text to Chance the Rapper Was Everyone's Mood Last Night

And though Drake took a rain check for the 59th annual awards show while currently on tour, there was still congratulations in order for Chance that he made sure not to miss out on.

If Chicago wasn’t on the map already, Chance the Rapper made sure it reached atlas status on Sunday (Feb. 12) after the rap prodigy took home three properly deserved Grammys.



The “No Problem” rapper grabbed a screen shot of Drizzy’s congratulatory excitement for his Grammy victories, where Drake shared the highest praise for Chance that a text message could allow.

“Congrats, Boi!!!!,” he wrote to the 23-year-old. “Well-deserved. I am in Manchester having a drink for you, Broski. More, more, more!”

Of course, Chance returned his thanks for the praise with a text that he’d typed in response to Drizzy but hadn’t sent just yet.

“Love you, Bro!” he replied. “I’m hearing amazing things about tour.”

And as Drizzy’s text shows, he must have been hearing amazing things about Chance’s category dominance at the awards celebration, too. Kicking off his victory run with Best Rap Performance, Chance won his first accolade of the evening for his radio-heavy “No Problem” single. Afterward, he grabbed the Best New Artist and Best Rap Album with his Coloring Book streaming project.

Check out Drizzy’s text message salute for young Chance in the post below.