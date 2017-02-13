Best Audience Member at the Grammys? Rihanna, Hands Down

Fortunately for the crowd at the 59th Grammy awards show, Rihanna kept the audience just as lit. Literally.

When the annual Grammys ceremonial celebration begins, as it did on Sunday (Feb. 12), expect to see the stage glowing with the night’s most outstanding performances, resonating speeches and luminary stars.



Stepping out in a dazzling orange crop top and black Armani Prive gown skirt, Rihanna executed her normal flawlessness when she arrived at the celebration, sitting front row next to her bestie, Melissa Forde.

The Barbadian songstress’s ANTI project and some of its popular singles rose to seven categories from the Recording Academy, including Record of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best Urban Contemporary Album. And though none of the gramophones made it into RiRi’s hands for the night, a bedazzled flask certainly did.

Fittingly so, the Unapologetic singer jammed, sang and danced the night away with her silver companion, as one video even captured her staring into one of the audience cameras after sneaking a sip. While we’re not certain what she could have had poured up in the flask, whatever it was had RiRi way past cloud nine for the celebration. She wasn’t selfish about it either, sharing her drink with her neighbor and Facetiming from her phone like it was nobody’s business. After catching eyes with Beyonce on the row behind her, she even exchanged a few blown kisses and friendly greetings.

We know where we’re sitting for the 60th annual Grammy celebration next year.

Check out how RiRi showed herself and everyone else a good time at the awards show in the posts below.