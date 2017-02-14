Twitter Destroys Carlos Santana For Saying Beyoncé Is 'Not a Singer'

Adele's victory over Beyoncé in the Album of the Year category at Sunday night's Grammy Awards has left many — including the "Hello" singer herself — in shock.



Among the small minority who actually believe Adele's 25 deserved the win over Bey's transformative Lemonade is Carlos Santana, who commented on the upset and threw some massive shade at Yoncé in the process. He's gonna need to run — fast — from the Beyhive after this one.

“I think Adele won because she can sing,” Santana said in an interview to the New Zealand Herald. “She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”



It gets worse.



He continued, “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at it’s just more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress,” he said. “She’s not a singer, with all respect to her.”



This won't end well for Santana:

When I saw Carlos Santana trending, I was scared he died. But it was just him insulting Beyonce and now I'm scared he'll be assassinated. — Alex Iosiovich (@Alex_Iosiovich) February 14, 2017 Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn't miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm Carlos Santana — BlackITgirl (@joalmoore) February 14, 2017 The fact that Carlos Santana said those comments after he's performed on stage with Beyoncé at halftime and witnessed her talent is baffling — eh (@Bowtobee) February 14, 2017 Carlos Santana: "Beyoncé isn't a singer."



me: pic.twitter.com/9jXtxJKHgd — 0 Likes & 0 Dollars (@Proto_Zsay) February 14, 2017

Undoubtedly after taking a look at his mentions, Santana tried to walk back his comments. “My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies,” he wrote on Facebook Tuesday (Feb. 14). “I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person,” Santana added. “She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”



Might be too late to put that toothpaste back in the tube.