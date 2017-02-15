Chance the Rapper Has Some Words for Donald Trump

Considering President Trump recently made an alarming tweet about Chicago , it only makes sense that Chance is eager to get back to work as soon as possible.

Following his big night at the annual awards show, Illinois's Governor Bruce Rauner tweeted a message of congratulations, to which the rapper replied that he would love to "have a meeting with [him] this week if possible."

Although Chance the Rapper is busy planning his forthcoming tour and still processing the fact that he has won his first handful of Grammy Awards , the rapper is still thinking about how he can make the world a better place, starting with his own backyard in Chicago.

During a recent interview with The Undefeated, Chance spoke up about how he feels as though Trump's plans for Chicago are focused on the wrong thing and how he feels the whole ordeal sounds as though Trump is preparing to go to war.

"I hope he’s coming in to do some type of federal overturn of our state and city budgets in terms of schooling and housing," Chance explained, referring to Trump's recent alarming tweet.

"I’m tired of n****s talkin’ about Chicago like it’s a Third World country," the rapper continued. "Like, that it’s not a place of booming business with a very successful downtown and all types of new development."

During the interview, he also states that he hopes Trump will try to better the economy in his hometown. But at this time, the president has yet to offer any reassurance regarding the matter.

"It sounds like he was announcin’ he was going to war with Chicago,” Chance added. "I don’t like to look at s**t through that lens."

Take a look at Chance the Rapper commenting on Trump in relation to Chicago — and see the tweet that sparked the concerning conversation in the first place — in the posts below.