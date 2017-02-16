Shaq Singing Your Favorite Songs Is the Meme You Need Today

The latest trend swooping across social media, namely Twitter, features none other than Shaquille O'Neil and needless to say, we're more than here for this one.

One has to admit, the internet truly does go above and beyond sometimes, at least in the meme department.

The meme, which is already working its way into our hearts forever, features a photo of Shaq with his head tilted back and his mouth open as if he's unapologetically belting his favorite song of all time.

People on Twitter have since responded to the unspoken challenge, captioning the candid shot of Shaq with some of their favorite lyrics. The result? Pure hilarity.

Sometimes the best memes are the least complicated, and, you know, sometimes you just gotta sit back and let the music take hold. Right, Shaq?

Take a look at the latest meme in the running to be considered the best of 2017 (so far) in the feel-good tweets featuring #SingingShaq below.