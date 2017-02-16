Shaq Singing Your Favorite Songs Is the Meme You Need Today

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
One has to admit, the internet truly does go above and beyond sometimes, at least in the meme department.
The latest trend swooping across social media, namely Twitter, features none other than Shaquille O'Neil and needless to say, we're more than here for this one.
The meme, which is already working its way into our hearts forever, features a photo of Shaq with his head tilted back and his mouth open as if he's unapologetically belting his favorite song of all time.
People on Twitter have since responded to the unspoken challenge, captioning the candid shot of Shaq with some of their favorite lyrics. The result? Pure hilarity.
Sometimes the best memes are the least complicated, and, you know, sometimes you just gotta sit back and let the music take hold. Right, Shaq?
Take a look at the latest meme in the running to be considered the best of 2017 (so far) in the feel-good tweets featuring #SingingShaq below.
Shout out to whoever started this Shaq meme pic.twitter.com/vLQat2VVB3— young Stav (@ZacStavvy) February 15, 2017
"Baby won't you come my wayyyyyy" pic.twitter.com/nvCHdkMAwY— Papi Tre (@KingTre_24) February 10, 2017
"HOW. DID. YOU. GET HERE?!"— Brianna. ✨ (@BuildABRI) February 16, 2017
Me: "NOBODY'S SPOSED TO BE HERE." pic.twitter.com/8MHwQi1vj4
"I keep on falling..... innnnnnnnnnnnnnn" pic.twitter.com/qAAWlqjWs6— Joanne Samuels (@_kbelljr) February 9, 2017
"IF YOU DONT WANT ME THEN DONT TALK ME" pic.twitter.com/8UbwOVXeN6— u a thot thats y i (@Goodluckchuck_4) February 10, 2017
*Zoey 101 starts*— WORLD STAR FANS (@WorIdStarComedy) February 15, 2017
Zoey: "Are you ready?"
Me: "Ooooooooo" pic.twitter.com/AHVkYuDaVB
Spongebob : I AINT STOPPING TILL I HEAR YOU SCREAM— Dré Dys (@DreDys_) February 13, 2017
Shaq: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HAAA
Singing Baby & Cat: YOUR LOVES LIKE HONEEYYY🎶 pic.twitter.com/py07h82LJt
"And I am tellling youu...— BlazeTheGreat🌎 (@BlazeTheGreat_) February 12, 2017
I'm not goingggggggggg" pic.twitter.com/CmKTo04vHl
@BrunoMars: "Girls, what y'all tryna do?"— SingingShaq (@SingingShaq) February 14, 2017
Me: "24 karat magic in the airrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr"#SingingShaq #ShaqSinging #24KMagic pic.twitter.com/RwyMdEzycf
Michael Jackson: "Billie Jean is not my lover. She's just a girl who..."— SingingShaq (@SingingShaq) February 14, 2017
Me: "Claims that iiiiiiii am the one"#SingingShaq #ShaqSinging pic.twitter.com/T5GMezFe7O
This is my favorite Shaq singing meme. #newedition #canyoustandtherain pic.twitter.com/pG3xqy2fvI— ~*~Bella Mila~*~ (@bella_meelah) February 14, 2017
