Chance the Rapper Is Still Slamming Doors on Record Labels Offering Up Big Coins

If we thought Chance the Rapper was shrugging off record contracts from major labels before, that cold shoulder just turned to ice after reports have surfaced that he’s turning down loads of cash to remain independent.

According to Page Six, the new three-time Grammy winner shared that major record labels are practically climbing over top of each other to get to Chance. After achieving victory at the 59th Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap/Sung Performance, advances offered by labels for the Chicago kid have doubled, boosting from $5 million to a whopping $10 million. But the “No Problem” rap star has yet to budge, as Page Six also said that his propensity to make as much money as he's now raking in as an independent artist is drawing much attention to him.

“He may do something with Apple, but not a label per se,” the source allegedly shared. “He is going to remain independent.”

After making history at the Grammys as the first Black hip-hop artist to score a Best New Artist win since Lauryn Hill in 1999, influencing the inclusion of streaming-only projects in nomination categories, branding positivity in Black youths with Black Boy Joy, blessing our ears with a gospel-infused rap mixtape and still not folding to any labels in order to hold true to his career independence, we are all the way here for it, Chance.