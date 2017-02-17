Meek Mill Believes Black Lives Matter Should Take on a New Focus

But while the city is suffering yet another unfortunate turn in its death toll, Philly-native Meek Mill has suggested that one particular organization step in on behalf of Chi-town.

Chicago’s notorious violence sprees have made its way back to headlines for the heartbreaking deaths of three children over the course of only two days in 2017.

On Instagram, the MMG rapper posted a photo of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, one of the Chicago children who was recently struck by a stray bullet and fatally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Though the photos of Holmes and two other children who have died from gun violence has swept local headlines in the city, Meek believes that Black Lives Matter, an organization and movement dedicated to ending violence and racism against Black citizens on a national and global level, should have more to say about the fatalities.

“I think it’s about time for ‘Black Lives Matter’ [to] focus on Chicago,” he said in the caption. “It’s a lot of kids dying out there, and we’re putting all our focus on cops. RIP, Baby Girl. One of three little kids killed this week! CNN is not covering this news!”

Some of Black Lives Matter’s objectives include bringing justice to Black, unarmed citizens killed by police and the treatment of Black citizens as a result of institutionalized oppression. However, it has largely been criticized for what others believe is a mainstream, one-sided approach to the livelihood of Blacks and other minorities while ignoring “Black-on-Black” crime.

Though much of their efforts to combat violence in inner-city regions have largely gone ignored by major media outlets, Black Lives Matter also has home bases in cities like Chicago that work to dismantle systemic racism that influence issues such as gun and gang violence as well.

See Meek Mill’s message about Chi-town’s city violence below.