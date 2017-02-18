Drake Finally Addresses His Heated Situation With Meek Mill During Rare In-Depth Interview

During his on-air sit down with DJ Semtex , the 6 God clearly left his filter at home, speaking openly and honestly about his heated situation with Meek Mill for the first time. He also touches on his complicated relationship with Kanye West , The Grammys and why he didn't feel pressure to address the allegation he was using a ghostwriter. Needless to say, Drizzy's certainly got all of us talking this evening (Feb. 18).

What is one surefire way that we can tell Drake is about to truly deliver some incredible music on his forthcoming More Life playlist? The fact that he absolutely just went in during a rare, in-depth interview on OVO Sound Radio. Yup, a storm is coming.

During the interview, Semtex opened up a can of worms, asking how it first felt when Drake learned that Meek Mill was firing shots at him, claiming he was using a ghostwriter and overall preparing to take him to war.



"My mind was going a thousand miles a minute," Drake explains. "I didn’t know who was going to be on a diss track or what he had ready. I thought this was three months in the making. When I dropped ‘Charged Up,’ just to kinda see what the preparation level was, I realized—oh wow you’re not ready."

From there, he discussed how his infamous diss track "Back to Back" was created, referring to Meek Mill's choice to start beef with him as "terrible" and "impulsive."

"I respect revenge when it’s warranted," Drake continues. "It’s not something that I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me—maybe not as much as it did on him—but you always gotta hear about it... and just seeing people get so riled up on negativity, it doesn’t feel great... It was just embarrassing to witness, you know? If he had revealed some huge thing, you know, you woulda heard a lot more people, peers of mine chime in."

He also added that, "When it came to that whole writing situation, I never felt the urge to defend myself," referring to himself as "one of the best writers, period."

In another quotable moment during the interview, Drake adds, "You can ask Meek if he thought it was worth it and I'll bet you he tells you 'no.'"

Drake then addresses the beef further, adding that he went into the diss track not wanting to throw any disrespect in Nicki Minaj's direction, who at the time was still dating Meek.

"I finally got to compete when I was doubted, and WIN," Drizzy exclaims.

When it comes down to if he'll ever make amends with Meek, Drake had a very straightforward response.

"That's just somebody that I never wanna be friends with," he says, reminding everyone to also count out a future collaboration. "I'm not trying to make any songs or be boys."

Additionally, during the extensive interview, Drake admits that he also was confused by Kanye West's onstage rant that many had thought was directed at him.

"I went from working on a project with [Kanye] to him s***ting on me and Khaled for being on the radio too much," Drake says.

Needless to say, this definitely is an interview worth listening to in full. So. Much. Tea.



You can listen to the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio here, as well as see some recap tweets below.