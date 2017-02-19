Tidal Joins Forces With Social Justice Organization to Debut Protest EP Honoring Trayvon Martin and Other Victims of Racial Violence

The 17-minute visual EP pays tribute to Trayvon Martin , who died at the age of 17 almost five years ago, as well as shines a light on how police brutality takes a devastating toll on families and communities alike.

Tidal, Jay Z 's music streaming service, has recently teamed up with social justice organization, Sanfoka.org , to premiere a project that has been released in honor of those who have lost their lives due to racial violence and police brutality.

The project, titled 17, which was officially released this past Friday (Feb. 17) features music by Ty Dolla $ign, Raphael Saadiq, Mali Music and Elijah Blake.



For the accompanying visual, written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the project follows a day in the life of a 17-year-old, Jacobi Nelson, beautifully capturing various scenes leading up to his tragic encounter with racially motivated police violence.



In addition to the new EP, a campaign has also been launched on social media, encouraging people to reflect and share what they were doing at the promising age of 17 by using the hashtag #IAM17.

Sanfoka.org was founded back in 2013 by Harry Belafonte, in order to connect artists and grassroots leaders to come together in order to work against injustice. In the past the organization has organized Many Rivers to Cross, a festival attracting 20,000 people in the spirit of combating social injustice issues, as well as has served as a partner with the Blackout for Human Rights as part of the Justice for Flint call to action.

Take a look at a teaser clip for the stunning visual EP below, as well as stream the project in full via TIDAL here.