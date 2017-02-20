Here's The Star-Studded Roster For Chris Brown's 'The Party Tour'

Lucky for Team Breezy, the R&B crooner has also grabbed a few accompanying Hollywood guests to join the festivities as well.

After linking with Gucci Mane and Usher for the debut single “Party” of his upcoming eighth studio album, Chris Brown is ready to get back on the road again with an accompanying “The Party Tour."

On Saturday (Feb. 18), Breezy posted the official tour flyer on Twitter to gear up the excitement, sans dates or locations just yet though.

“Dates coming ASAP!,” he wrote in the tweet. “When’s the last time you've been to a show/concert and have actually been entertained? We coming!”

The “we” he’s excitedly referring to includes 50 Cent, French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G, who are all listed as guests on the flyer.

Following up his love-laced Royalty project, Brown announced the arrival of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album via Instagram in May 2016. Speculation rose that he may have spoken too soon once he deleted the post thereafter, but the Usher and Gucci-assisted single is suspected to be the official first song released from the forthcoming project. And since it turns out that he may not be jumping in the boxing ring with Soulja Boy after all, it looks like Team Breezy might have the Virginia-native all to themselves for the rest of 2017.

See his announcement for the upcoming tour below.