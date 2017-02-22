In a Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy Fight, Soulja Boy Is the Clear Winner

It made no sense from the start. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy settling their online beef with an offline boxing match? That idea should have blown over after a day or two. But instead, 50 Cent egged it on and Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather got involved. (All grown men who should know better).

So why would Chris back out, leaving Soulja Boy to be the default winner? It’s probably because, no matter what, Soulja Boy wins. Which is why it was messy for Chris Brown to get involved in the first place.

Now it seems the fight is over. Soulja Boy has been on Twitter taunting Chris Brown for allegedly backing out of the fight by not signing the contract. Chris later responded, taking to Instagram to note, “All the wrong people got in the way. The middleman people got in the way. The homies, so to speak, got in the way because they want to get a piece of the pie. It's immature, first of all, first and foremost. Second of all, ain't no n***a ever hold me up.”

For s**ts and giggles, let’s break down a few ways this could have gone:

Soulja Boy gets Chris Brown to fight. The amount of publicity around an event like this would be enormous. Despite all that Chris has gone through, he’s still a superstar with a high Q-rating (let’s not forget: he’s got 14 American Music Awards, 14 BET Awards and a Grammy). Soulja Boy would be relevant again if he could get mentioned in the same stories as Chris. Soulja Boy wins.

Soulja Boy wins the fight. ‘Nuff said. He’s got a few more news cycles and he can taunt Chris indefinitely.

Chris wins the fight. Soulja Boy still gets more time in the limelight. He can claim that Chris cheated or the referee was biased. He can (and would) milk the fight for all it’s worth. And likely demand a rematch.

There is literally no way Chris can win here. And here’s hoping that his team — if he has one — keeps this one shut down. (Though no one stopped him from doing a joint album with Tyga, so there’s that…)

What Chris needs to understand is there is actually a history when it comes to celebrity boxing matches. It’s typically two “celebs” on the brink of irrelevancy joining forces for a few final minutes of fame and a final check. (Think Todd Bridges vs. Vanilla Ice on the show Celebrity Boxing.)

Most times, it’s a gimmick. And usually it’s a trainwreck that people watch because they can’t look away. The fact that this all started with Soulja Boy liking one of Karrueche Tran’s photos says a lot. He knows that Chris is hotheaded when it comes to the women in his life. It’s super easy to get Chris riled up, turn up the battle more and suggest a fight, then apologize and offer to work together. It seems too simple, but Soulja is no stranger to that scenario. He’s picked online battles with Bow Wow, Ice-T, Charles Hamilton, Chief Keef and more.

Soulja Boy does much more social media posting and gun waving than actually making music. He’s even arguing with the “Cash Me Ousside” girl. He’d fight anyone right now. Meanwhile, although Chris Brown stays in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, he continually drops hot singles like “Do You Mind” on DJ Khaled’s Major Key and hit songs with Rick Ross, Usher and Big Sean. He doesn’t make the best choices. But he’s still making music with the best, 12 years after he came into the industry.

Maybe this is what it means to transition into adulthood when you become a hip-hop sensation as a young kid. It’s no coincidence that both Chris Brown and Soulja Boy dropped their debut albums at the tender age of sixteen.

A boxing match is simply a cry for attention for both Soulja Boy and Chris. Here's hoping that they are able to turn this one around and fight their demons instead of each other.