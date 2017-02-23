Suge Knight's Son Shares a Sad Message About His Father's Status

But after Knight’s request on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to postpone his trial date until the summertime, his 21-year-old son, Suge Jacob Knight, has come forth to follow up claims of the neglectful conditions of his father’s incarceration.

Death Row Records founder Suge Knight , real name Marion Hugh Knight Jr., has been battling through legal strife after a deadly 2015 incident where Knight was accused of running two men over with his truck.

According to New York Daily News, the 51-year-old Compton native spoke to the judge about his own mistreatment while behind bars, including being only allowed to make phone calls to his legal team and complications with his family’s rights to visitation. The restrictions come as a result of a protective order placed on Knight which separates him from the prison’s general population.

His son, who is a Fisk University college student, took to Instagram explaining that he has not spoken to his father in two years because of the isolation and that his dad has been treated as subhuman while locked up.

“When will they view him as a human?,” he said in the caption of the post. “How come the man who turned himself in on a ‘hit and run’ case (which is really a self-defense case) gets mistreated more than the rapist or a serial killer? I know sin is sin, but what about mercy? I don’t know anybody who can sit in solitary confinement for two years and not speak to nor choose his own lawyer.”

Adding that the prosecution rushed the case, he also said that most of the time spent during the hearing was his father asking for a “fair shot” and requesting basic rights as a prisoner that he feels have been stripped from him.

“They even had the officer block my dad’s view to see me!,” he wrote. “I really need those that actually support and who has a heart to reach out. I have great news, but I need justice to be served.”

Not only has the isolation caused the two to be unable to communicate, he said during a post-hearing interview with NY Daily News, but the conditions have also nearly killed his father. According to him, Knight has struggled with blood clots while incarcerated and had to undergo an emergency appendix surgery as well. Suge Jacob Knight mentioned that, despite the accusations brought against his father in the midst of the case, it pains him to see what his father has experienced while being handled by the law.

“To see him in court talking about his blood clots, almost dying three times — that scares me,” he said. “They’re restricting all of the ways to talk to his family, can’t visit him, can’t get a phone call. He can’t even choose his own lawyer.”

Mentioning those who have been unaffected by Knight, he asked that people also shift their views of his father.

“I just need everybody who’s watching just to see, ‘Shat has Suge done to you?’,” he said. “If he hasn’t done anything to you, let’s all change the perspective of him.”

See his testimony of Knight’s prison treatment below.