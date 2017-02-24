It Sounds Like Future Has More Words for Ciara on His 'HNDRXX' Album

With it, however, it appears as though Fewtch has also unleashed a lot from his chest regarding his former R&B songstress girlfriend and mother of his youngest child, Ciara .

As promised , Future unleashed his sixth studio opus, HNDRXX , on Friday (Feb. 24) for the FutureHive only a week after his self-titled Future project.

The album-opening track in question is titled “My Collection,” an abrasive yet soft-toned, Metro Boomin-produced single that rakes up skeletons of lover’s past. Fewtch held back nothing for the song, as he immediately comes into the first verse with allegations of his former flame’s relationship history.

“She told me she was an angel,” he loathes over the track. “She f**cked two rappers and three singers/ she got a couple athletes on speed dial/ I’m tryna get the case dismissed before I see trial.”

The bar could be referring to Cici’s both publicized and merely rumored relationships before Fewtch, including 50 Cent, Bow Wow and Trey Songz. There's also the not-so-subtle “athlete on speed dial” allusion to her current husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russel Wilson. Repeating over the chorus of this unnamed ex-lover’s placement in his “collection,” he dictates ownership over her with “anytime I got you, girl you my possession/ even if I hit you once, you part of my collection.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe and Beats 1 radio, the Honest rapper confesses how personal he got with the album, a revelation that he teased fans with upon his return to Instagram. Of a certain track that remained unnamed during the interview, he also admitted that it may rub a few folks the wrong way.

“It might get more attention that I want it to get,” he said. “It might get the wrong attention, it might get great attention. Who knows? I just know it’s a song I feel good about. This is not me holding anything back.”

And that it did, as Twitter geared up their 140-characters to dissect the single and, of course, deem Ciara and his former relationship with her the ultimate theme of “My Collection.”

See their findings after hearing the track below.