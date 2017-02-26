Report: Young Dolph Was Shot At Last Night In Charlotte

Rapper Young Dolph was involved in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night, when someone opened fire on his SUV.
The rapper was in town for CIAA and, according to witnesses, someone hit Dolph's truck head-on and fired more than 100 shots point blank. Thankfully, Dolph's truck was allegedly bulletproof, and he escaped the gruesome attack unharmed.
A video of the aftermath of the attack was captured by a passerby, showing police on the scene, as well as the badly damaged vehicle.
We're happy to hear that Dolph esaped the attack unscathed.
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MADE Fashion Week)
