Is Meek Mill Keeping the Petty Going With This Photo?

While he hasn't necessarily responded using his words to Remy Ma 's beef with his ex-lover, he's definitely said enough with his actions on social media , throwing out petty likes on memes regarding the situation and getting The Game all riled up in the process . It appears as though The Game's unsolicited advice has since fallen on deaf ears, with Meek Mill recently doing the most on Instagram and keeping the petty going with one particular post capturing everyone's attention.

Taking to Instagram, his social media platform of choice, Meek Mill shared a photo of him and Trey Songz — and then paused for reaction. Considering Trey also was a recent target in Remy Ma's diss track against Minaj, "ShETHER," this photo has got everyone talking.

The fact that the two are even in the same room, let alone the studio, has many fans thinking that the Philadelphia rapper arranged this petty move just for the Instagram photo alone. Perhaps this is payback for Minaj linking with Drake following their breakup or maybe the two are actually working on new music together. If the latter, who wants to bet it's inspired by Minaj?

Although Trey Songz has since denied sleeping with Minaj, unlike what Remy's venomous diss track claims, the internet will never forget that Minaj responded to Trey Songz before Remy, further proving that this picture of Meek and Trey together is likely absolutely infuriating to her.

"Best of both worlds basically," Meek captioned the flick of him and Trey. "A lot of money made last night!"

OK, Meek. Take a look at what fans are calling a savage move in the post below.