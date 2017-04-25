Lil Wayne Gives Young Money a Whole New Name, Just to Shade Birdman

Most recently, Weezy took things to yet another new level , reminding fans that despite previously stating that he refuses to let his former affiliate bring him down anymore, he always has time to be just the right amount of petty.

Someone really needs to make a movie about the ongoing battles between Birdman and Lil Wayne . As unfortunate as the circumstances may be regarding their seemingly damaged-beyond-repair falling out , certain aspects of their feud truly are the stuff of pure comedy.

During a concert in Garden City, Idaho, the rapper hopped on the mic to inform fans that he'll be changing his Young Money label to a new name, and one that is anything but subtle.

"We got a nickname that’s aka F**k Cash Money; how you doing?," Wayne shared with fans, as they drowned him out in an excited onslaught of cheers.

One fan captured the dramatic moment on Instagram, captioning his post, "Wayne gave Young Money a new nickname last night."

Wayne's latest F-U to Birdman and Cash Money comes roughly two weeks after he proclaimed his love for Roc Nation, igniting a swarm of (still unconfirmed) rumors that Jay Z's imprint may be coming to Weezy's rescue.

Take a look at Lil Wayne getting creative with his shade to Birdman in the clip below.