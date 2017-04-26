Kevin Gates Sentenced to 30 More Months in Jail

As reported by TMZ , the rapper has been sentenced to 30 more months in jail, stemming from a previous gun charge.

Roughly a week after Kevin Gates was denied bail , he has unfortunately been met with even more bad news .

As reported, the Baton Rouge emcee pleaded guilty to charges of felony gun possession earlier today (April 26) and as a result, will serve 30 more months behind bars.

The emcee was previously re-arrested on the same day he was set to get out of jail in March this year, with a past warrant being discovered after he had completed serving a sentence for kicking a female fan during one of his performances.

The outstanding warrant was previously issued because Gates reportedly failed to show up for a court date for the 2013 gun charge.

According to reports, Gates will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections to serve his now-extended sentence.