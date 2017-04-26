Kevin Gates Sentenced to 30 More Months in Jail

I Talked To
Roughly a week after Kevin Gates was denied bail, he has unfortunately been met with even more bad news.
As reported by TMZ, the rapper has been sentenced to 30 more months in jail, stemming from a previous gun charge.
As reported, the Baton Rouge emcee pleaded guilty to charges of felony gun possession earlier today (April 26) and as a result, will serve 30 more months behind bars.
The emcee was previously re-arrested on the same day he was set to get out of jail in March this year, with a past warrant being discovered after he had completed serving a sentence for kicking a female fan during one of his performances.
The outstanding warrant was previously issued because Gates reportedly failed to show up for a court date for the 2013 gun charge.
According to reports, Gates will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections to serve his now-extended sentence.
(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
