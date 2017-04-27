Stop Downgrading J. Cole in the Name of Kendrick Lamar

Pulling teeth doesn’t even begin to describe how grueling it is to attempt a healthy hip-hop debate with the blissfully ignorant who have no reverence, let alone knowledge, of rap music, its roots or its multi-purposes.

But in 2017, you haven’t felt nearly as bad of a toothache, headache, earache and every other ache imaginable until you’re a 23-year-old hip-hop fan taking on the challenge of defending your favorite rap artist among the stubbornly opinionated, controversy-happy millennial generation. Enter: me.

It’s no secret that rap is a dog-eat-dog, bars-eat-bars game, and there was a time where those only with the mightiest lyrical killer instincts could have survived. Match up one of this era’s Grammy Award-winning hip-hop stars — let’s just throw Macklemore out there for instance — against the legendary pen game of hip-hop kingship like the Notorious B.I.G. and you’ve got yourself a live rap annihilation, ladies and gentlemen. What hip-hop Album of the Year?

But when we remove the “vs.” between even the most important rap rarities in their prime — this time take J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar — there’s something seeded much deeper and far more powerful than shallow manhood-measuring rap arguments. Counting my would-be riches if I earned a penny for each time someone talked over my explanation for why Cole is my favorite hip-hop artist with a “but Kendrick Lamar…” interjection, I’ve learned to do away with anymore defense. Not because of a cop-out and not even because I’m tired of debating, but because there are songs, words and thoughts from the Dreamville pioneer’s music that have kept bottles of pills from down my throat at 19 years old.

Cole’s music has been my walking cane for life’s darkest moments that only me and his lyrics may ever know about. And I’m positively certain that K-Dot’s music has been that same light in his most devout fans’ lives as well. How do we know that? Well, we don’t — but Kendrick does after explaining to Zane Lowe why hip-hop just isn’t something to be played with. There are still people on the streets of his Compton stomping grounds that eat, breathe and sleep rap music. They're still getting out of bed every day to live the life that their circumstances have told them they don’t deserve.