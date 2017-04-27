Kodak Black Faces up to 8 More Years Behind Bars

I Talked To
After three days of court hearings for Florida’s rap sensation Kodak Black, he’s now been found guilty on five counts of violating house arrest for his presence at a Miami-Dade club.
Following the ruling from Judge Thomas Lynch, unfortunately, the Project Baby is now also looking at a possible eight years behind bars for the offense.
According to Sun Sentinel, the 19-year-old also failed to complete his court-ordered anger management program and stay out of the law’s hair, two other stipulations of his house arrest. The former comes after his run-in with the law concerning allegations from 34-year-old Jennifer Cunningham, who claims that Black brutally assaulted her at Club Lexx, the unapproved location he went to, causing the aforementioned house arrest violation.
Facing related charges to the incident, Kodak is left off the hook for now due to Cunningham’s failure to speak with Miami-Dade police detective D.D. Rollins, who added that the case will remain open. Several witnesses present at the club that evening that the alleged assault occurred gave a different side to the story in the “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s favor, however. The manager and supervisor of security, Sun Sentinel reports, claimed that Cunningham was visibly drunk and even bragged about grabbing Black’s private parts, arguing that the assault she speaks of never even took place.
Still, prosecutors are pressing for an eight-year bid for Black for his conduct that they labeled a “slap in the face” after the courts gave him a second chance with the house arrest and five-year probation he was sentenced to in summer of 2016. Consequently, however, Black’s attorney Gary Kollin said that they would appeal the court’s decision.
Sun Sentinel reporter Brett Clarkson has live-tweeted the proceedings, detailing critical moments such as Black’s mother’s hysterical reaction to the ruling.
See some of the highlights he caught in the tweets below.
In court. #KodakBlack pic.twitter.com/5OQEEBnL5o— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
"Her case is still open because she hasn’t come in to speak to me," Det. says. "I haven’t really fully investigated her case of yet."— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Miami-Dade detective still on the stand. She is saying she was shown a video on somebody's phone at the strip club, shows 2 ppl hugging...— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Det still on stand. Just watched a video from the strip club. Det says it shows accuser and Kodak Black embracing, says she looks happy...— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Kodak Black in court right now, with his lawyer Gary Kollin. Photo by Carline Jean, @SunSentinel https://t.co/35nkef9hir pic.twitter.com/sey6AMaKzN— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Former manager of Club Climaxx, or Lexx, or whatever it's called (has had several names) says bartender who accused #KodakBlack was drunk— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Manager: "We knew she was drunk because she was actually bragging about grabbing the man’s genitals."— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Atty: "What man"
Mgr: "Kodak Black."
Club mgr says bartender boasted about grabbing Kodak Black:— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
"She was like, 'I grabbed the man's d---.'
"We were like, 'whhhaaat?"
Prosecutor now questioning the club manager: "Did you actually see him, with his hand, hit one of your dancer's rear-end?"— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
"No." #bearhug
Says a woman threw a drink at Kodak. So he took the rapper off stage in a bear hug. "That's my move, that's what I'm known for," he says— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
To be clear, the testimony we are hearing relates to only one aspect of the allegations against Kodak Black— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Prosecutor asks security guard if he's being paid for his testimony. "Once you give me my Popeye's, that's my compensation." ...— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Hough says Kodak Black flagrantly violated his house arrest and that his actions constituted a slap in the face to the justice system— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
Doesn't yet mean Kodak Black will be sentenced to further, if any, jail time. It's possible, for sure. Up to judge.— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
This has been a difficult afternoon for Kodak Black's family and friends. His mom was hysterical outside the courtroom.— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
From the nearly empty courtroom, Kodak Black's mom could be heard screaming in the hall outside. "My son!" Look on his face said he heard it— Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017
(Photo: Mike Stocker/Sun-Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)
