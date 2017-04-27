Kodak Black Faces up to 8 More Years Behind Bars

Following the ruling from Judge Thomas Lynch, unfortunately, the Project Baby is now also looking at a possible eight years behind bars for the offense.

After three days of court hearings for Florida’s rap sensation Kodak Black , he’s now been found guilty on five counts of violating house arrest for his presence at a Miami-Dade club.

According to Sun Sentinel, the 19-year-old also failed to complete his court-ordered anger management program and stay out of the law’s hair, two other stipulations of his house arrest. The former comes after his run-in with the law concerning allegations from 34-year-old Jennifer Cunningham, who claims that Black brutally assaulted her at Club Lexx, the unapproved location he went to, causing the aforementioned house arrest violation.

Facing related charges to the incident, Kodak is left off the hook for now due to Cunningham’s failure to speak with Miami-Dade police detective D.D. Rollins, who added that the case will remain open. Several witnesses present at the club that evening that the alleged assault occurred gave a different side to the story in the “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s favor, however. The manager and supervisor of security, Sun Sentinel reports, claimed that Cunningham was visibly drunk and even bragged about grabbing Black’s private parts, arguing that the assault she speaks of never even took place.

Still, prosecutors are pressing for an eight-year bid for Black for his conduct that they labeled a “slap in the face” after the courts gave him a second chance with the house arrest and five-year probation he was sentenced to in summer of 2016. Consequently, however, Black’s attorney Gary Kollin said that they would appeal the court’s decision.

Sun Sentinel reporter Brett Clarkson has live-tweeted the proceedings, detailing critical moments such as Black’s mother’s hysterical reaction to the ruling.

See some of the highlights he caught in the tweets below.