R. Kelly Is Being Sued for Sleeping With Wife of a Sheriff's Deputy

R&B-soul crooning veteran R. Kelly has had another run-in with the law—but not at all how you may have expected him to.

According to Fox News, former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy Kenny Bryant is reportedly filing a lawsuit against Kelly on the grounds that he swooped in on Bryant's wife, Asia Childress, and has been having an affair with her. The site reports that Bryant is now aware of the extramarital fling because his wife admitted it to him prior to their marriage in 2012. After attending his concerts, Bryant alleges in the lawsuit, Childress snuck back around with Kelly in that same year.

Bryant also believes she convinced him to resign from his job and move to Atlanta, Fox News reports, so that she could be closer to Kelly. After he allegedly contracted chlamydia from Childress, Bryant also details that Kelly is the culprit for the STD because he was infected around the time his wife reignited her affair with the “Ignition” singer. He will reportedly be filing for emotional and psychological damages, as well as financial loss.

Given that his claims in the lawsuit turn out to be true, we’d all better take heed to the "Im A Flirt" crooner's 2007 Mr. Steal Yo Girl proclamation in the meantime.