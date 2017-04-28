DJ Khaled Might Already Have the Summer on Smash With 'I'm the One'

And with the five-man splash of Justin Bieber , Quavo , Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne for his new track and visual “I’m the One,” we’re diving in right along with the Snapchat King.

Leave it to DJ Khaled to jump headfirst into the most lit season of 2017 early with new sounds, new collaborations and new hits to keep us all major keyed up for the summer.

Posted up at Khaled’s palatial villa festooned with bikini-clad ladies and even a white horse, the hip-hop player’s circle meets up for a “celebration of life,” the Major Key artist announces early on in the video.

Justin Bieber handles the vocals on the chorus for the track as Quavo follows up on the first verse and is accompanied by his fellow Migos members on a healthy green lawn. Meshing such different artists with such different sounds on the track is risky, but Khaled successfully pulls it off anyway while adding Chance and Weezy, two familiar collaborators, to serve up bars on the last two verses.

Teasing at the team-up most recently in the middle of April, Khaled gave us a fair warning well in advance, first with the Coloring Book rapper and then a month later with the entire clan.

We’re just happy to know that all those vocals are finally coming in for Khaled as requested.

Bless up with the new track and visual for “I’m the One” below.