Is Janet Jackson Counting Down to Something Big?

Janet Jackson seems to be cooking up something major as a mysterious countdown clock recently appeared on the home page of her website.

The pop music icon had her fans playing the guessing game just hours ago when she launched the countdown on her site.

This all comes on the heels of rumors that she may be returning to the stage to reprise her Unbreakable World Tour, which she infamously postponed in 2016 to "plan a family."

Now that the singer has given birth to her son Eissa at the top of the year, and in the wake of her pending divorce, fans are hoping she is ready to get back to basics and hit the stage.

One fan took to Instagram to share her speculation as to what the countdown could represent: