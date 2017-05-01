Will DJ Khaled Be the One to Get Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on One Track?

DJ Khaled has rung in the summer with his most recent major collaboration alert, and his forthcoming “Grateful” album marking the big 10 in studio projects is boiling with fan anticipation.

But after the Snapchat King and Drake dropped some teases on Instagram for what more is to come from the project’s release, especially now that they’ve gotten those vocals in, it’s possible that we could have a Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole triple threat alert on our hands next.