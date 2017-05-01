Will DJ Khaled Be the One to Get Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on One Track?

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
DJ Khaled has rung in the summer with his most recent major collaboration alert, and his forthcoming “Grateful” album marking the big 10 in studio projects is boiling with fan anticipation.
But after the Snapchat King and Drake dropped some teases on Instagram for what more is to come from the project’s release, especially now that they’ve gotten those vocals in, it’s possible that we could have a Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole triple threat alert on our hands next.
On a post captured by DJ Akademiks, a fan commented on Khaled’s recently released “I’m the One” track. The features on the song are that of an unlikely, but successfully organized, alliance with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. Now that Khaled’s pulled this one off, “How do you follow that up?” the fan inquired.
With Drizzy, K-Dot and Cole, of course. At least, that’s what the reply from “Lead Way Music” suggested, and apparently is agreed upon by the Champagne Papi himself, who double-tapped the prospective trio comment on Instagram. Khaled, who’s making well-tried attempts at being covert, also followed up on the comment.
“I HAVE MORE!,” he wrote. “Be ready! #Grateful! It’s coming!”
(Photo from left: David Becker/Getty Images for Clear Channel, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BALLY, Mike Windle/Getty Images for Reebok)
