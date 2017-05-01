The ‘Herstory’ EP Proves Young M.A Is No Gimmick

When Brooklyn-bred Young M.A’s “OOOUUU” freestyle made one the biggest waves of 2016 — radio, remixes and then some — a shockwave also hit once everyone discovered that it belonged to a new femcee. The braids, the tattoos, the hat twisted to the back, the mouth and chest filled with all-gold-everything and the “bro code” squad might even lead you to believe that she was simply coordinating. The bars we hear from the raspy-toned, gritty lyricist surely have to manifest into her physical appearance, right?

But after releasing the prelude to her debut album with seven tracks of raw, undisturbed bars on Herstory, Young M.A never needed to be “one of the guys” and has no use in learning how to run with the big boys; in fact, it’s the boys who’d better keep speed with her.

As a rap rookie attempting to level up past a short-lived limelight, an EP can be quite risky. It either forecasts how underwhelming an artist’s bars are before an official industry debut or earns said artist a comfortable seat among the privileged rap circle. The Red Lyfe rap star locks in the latter with the project’s brutal foreword, “M.A Intro.” In the warning shot for her detractors, M.A takes full advantage of a stormy, piano-laced entrance with a chilling beat drop and the simple declaration reiterated through all seven tracks: "It's M.A, b***h, act like you knew that." She's much more deliberate and radical over the aggressive bassline than she ever was on the laid back 2016 smash single, establishing the versatility of her flow early on.

It’s the perfect curtain-raiser for the remaining six tracks and predecessor for the Lil Jon-sampling “Hot Sauce,” a day in the M.A. life narration sauced up in Brooklyn braggadocio. Timberlands and that New York City bop are only minor nods to her home grounds and rap star merit. Posted up at the strip club in only a way that the “Henny n Hoes” artist would, the visual for the track, released a month prior, boasted four minutes of booze and burlesque at the renowned ACES New York strip club.