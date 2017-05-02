Migos Made History at the Met Gala Last Night

And after Quavo , Takeoff and Offset nabbed a historical landmark during their appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, it’s also time to stand up in absolute ovation for the Culture rap stars as well.

Sharing the milestone with his 3.1 million Instagram followers, Quavo announced that the trio became the first rap group to perform at the annual fundraising event. Making their dapper debut in all-black Versace tuxedos, the three approached the scene in all of their hip-hop glory, complete with a neck full of ritzy “Culture” chains and designer shades.

After red carpet mingling and photo opps were finished, the three took to the stage beside recent collaborator Katy Perry for their newest feature, “Bon Appétit.” In their normal stage-takeover fashion, the YRN artists then plugged in high-volume energy for the gala’s attendees with their smash single “Bad and Boujee.” For the performance, the three switched it up with lengthy, translucent trench coats and even hilariously helped Jennifer Lopez channel her Jenny From the Block persona.

See the trio’s newest hip-hop breakthrough and the rest of the turn-up below.