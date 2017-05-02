You Ready? An Xscape Biopic Is in the Works

With the original members, Kandi Burress , Tameka Harris , better known as Tiny , and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott , this treat will be brought to us in the form of a biopic recollecting and celebrating the group’s creation and possibly their 2017 reunion as well.

According to Deadline, the iconic R&B quartet has greenlighted the biopic with the executive producer of the Love and Hip-Hop franchise, Mona Scott-Young. Her multi-media entertainment company, Monami Entertainment, is slated to add her executive producing talents to the ladies’ biopic as well, as the site reports that they’ve been walking it around to different networks. A docu-series that will cover Xscape’s recently announced reunion may also be underway.

Plans of a biopic may sound familiar if you’ve heard TV One’s announcement to air the group’s biopic last week, an unapproved decision from the network that the ladies have denounced in an official statement, Deadline reports. On the other hand, Xscape fully backs their new effort with Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment, as they will be able to grab the reins on how their story is portrayed.

“This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape,” the statement reportedly said. “We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.”

Scott-Young also returned the praise to the ladies for allowing her to be a part of the process with them.

“Xscape has had a huge impact on music and are one of the most successful female groups of all time,” she reportedly stated. “Monami Entertainment is honored to be charged with bringing the authorized Xscape story to the world.”

Hummin’ comin’ at ‘cha and the silver screen soon, ladies and gentleman!